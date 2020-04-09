County reports eighth case of COVID-19

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Thursday the eight case of COVID-19 in Iroquois County.

According to a press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), a woman in her 40s contracted the virus.

Previously, the ICPHD reported the following cases of COVID-19:

A man in his 20s.

A man in his 30s.

Two men in their 40s.

A man in his 50s.

A woman in her 50s.

A man in his 70s.

“At this time we are not providing any additional details on these individuals,” the release added. “Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure.”

The ICPHD reminded their residents that even though there have been confirmed cases of the virus, “this is not cause for panic.” They also asked residents to continue to practice social distancing and to stay home as much as possible.

“Most importantly stay home if you are sick! If you have a respiratory illness, stay home for 7 days after your symptoms started and for 3 days after your fever has stopped without the use of fever reducing medications, and your cough or sore throat symptoms have improved (whichever is longer).”

The ICPHD advised the public to avoid healthcare centers if they are not severely ill, unless their doctor advises otherwise.

“Stay home and keep healthcare access available for others with more severe illness,” the release stated.

For more information click here.