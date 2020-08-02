County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Coles County reported Sunday they have reached a total of 410 COVID-19 cases.

A press release from the Coles County Health Department (CCHD) said they have confirmed eight new cases of the virus. It said three of their cases were hospitalized, 278 have recovered, 111 were still recovering, and 18 have died.

“Coles County Health Department is continuing to receive a high volume of COVID-19 positive cases throughout the day,” the release said, adding their highest priority was isolating and quarantining all positive cases and their contacts within 24 hours of receiving their positive test result.

In the release, CCHD Administrator Diana Stenger also said the county was experiencing a high number of confirmed cases.

“We want to prevent Region 6 from going back to Phase 3,” she continued. “Wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are ill are known to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus. Failure to follow these steps could easily move Coles County and Region 6 back to a Phase 3 status.”

“COVID-19 is widely spread within Coles County so protect yourself as if anyone you come in contact is a potential exposure,” the release said.