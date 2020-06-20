County reports additional new COVID-19 case

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case in Piatt County.

There are a total of five active COVID-19 cases in the county. Officials said four out of those five cases had contact with a person who lives at Reflections Memory Care in Savoy. They said the resident had left the facility for the weekend with a family member to attend a family gathering in a private home.

Officials said the Reflections Memory Care resident tested positive for the virus within a few days of the visit.

