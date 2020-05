LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported an additional COVID-19 case.

Officials said the patient is a woman in her 40s. They said she is asymptomatic and this is the second time she has tested positive for the virus. “She was tested three times after her first positive and all three came back as negative results.” She is being isolated in her home.

This is the county’s 11th confirmed case. However, as of Friday, they have ten recovered patients.