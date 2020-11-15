County reports 89th COVID-19 death

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) announced Sunday that another person who was COVID-positive has died.

A press release says their 89th fatal case was a man in his 80s.

“Our team extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this person, and we ask that they are given the respect and privacy they deserve as they mourn their incredible loss,” the release says.

MCHD is also reporting 113 cases of COVID-19 were newly confirmed Sunday. It adds one previously reported case was transferred out of the county.

A total of 5,188 positive cases have been reported in Macon County. Of those, 1,750 are isolated at home, 3,301 have been released from isolation, and 48 are hospitalized.

“Please acknowledge that every person affected by this pandemic is a human being with family, friends, and a future that is changed by COVID-19,” the release says. “It is up to every single member of this community to do EVERYTHING that they can do prevent the spread of this virus and the consequences associated.”