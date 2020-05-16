County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

This image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County has reached a total of 83 reported cases of COVID-19, health officials reported afternoon Saturday.

In a Saturday press release, Coles County Health Department (CCHD) Administrator Diana Stenger said they have received eight new positive test results for the virus. She added three of those cases were hospitalized, 23 have recovered, 53 were still recovering, and four have died.

“(CCHD) continues vigilant contact tracing following Illinois Department of Public Health protocol and guidance,” Stenger said in the press release.

“Forty-Five of the confirmed cases are associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare of which are not all Coles County residents,” she said. “CCHD does not regularly identify the names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks of communicable diseases. However, in partnership with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare, the CCHD is identifying this facility to assist with communications to the community and family members of residents.”

The CCHD asked the public to take responsibility for their own actions and to their part by following the Governor’s stay-at-home order.