County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking 7,106 total reported cases of coronavirus.

Administrator Doug Toole said 76 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday. They include:

Age range # of cases
90s1
80s2
70s3
60s10
50s7
40s12
30s13
20s12
Teenagers9
Grade-shool-aged children3
Toddlers3
Infants1
Toole also said he was saddened to announce that a man in his 40s has died. He was COVID-positive, the administrator said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” Toole said. “Since this pandemic began, we have lost 91 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths.”

Of the 7,106 total reported cases, 443 are active. Another 22 cases are hospitalized, and the county has recorded 85,508 negative test results.

