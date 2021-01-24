County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking 7,106 total reported cases of coronavirus.
Administrator Doug Toole said 76 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday. They include:
|Age range
|# of cases
|90s
|1
|80s
|2
|70s
|3
|60s
|10
|50s
|7
|40s
|12
|30s
|13
|20s
|12
|Teenagers
|9
|Grade-shool-aged children
|3
|Toddlers
|3
|Infants
|1
Toole also said he was saddened to announce that a man in his 40s has died. He was COVID-positive, the administrator said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” Toole said. “Since this pandemic began, we have lost 91 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths.”
Of the 7,106 total reported cases, 443 are active. Another 22 cases are hospitalized, and the county has recorded 85,508 negative test results.