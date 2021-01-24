County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking 7,106 total reported cases of coronavirus.

Administrator Doug Toole said 76 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday. They include:

Age range # of cases 90s 1 80s 2 70s 3 60s 10 50s 7 40s 12 30s 13 20s 12 Teenagers 9 Grade-shool-aged children 3 Toddlers 3 Infants 1 Provided by VCHD

Toole also said he was saddened to announce that a man in his 40s has died. He was COVID-positive, the administrator said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” Toole said. “Since this pandemic began, we have lost 91 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths.”

Of the 7,106 total reported cases, 443 are active. Another 22 cases are hospitalized, and the county has recorded 85,508 negative test results.