County reports 74th COVID-related death, 40 new cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department says a man in his 50s has died with COVID-19.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and to all of those impacted by this disease,” says Administrator Doug Toole. “We have lost 74 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths since this pandemic began.”

VCHD is also reporting 40 new cases Thursday. They include:

One toddler

Two teenagers

Two people in their 20s.

Five people in their 30s.

Eleven people in their 40s.

Four people in their 50s.

Eight people in their 60s.

Four people in their 70s.

Three people in their 80s.

Tool says 39 people from Vermilion County are hospitalized with the virus. A total of 363 cases are active in the county.

Toole says 11 cases were released from isolation Thursday. He adds the county has still not received its initial shipment of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s Mobile COVID-testing team will be at the VCHD building, 200 S. College St., Danville, on Wednesday through Thursday, Dec. 30-31.