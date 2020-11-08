County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases over two days

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking 231 active cases of coronavirus.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said 25 new cases were confirmed Sunday, as well as 34 on Saturday.

Age Group # of cases Infant 1 Toddler 1 Pre-school-aged children 2 Grade-school aged children 2 Teens 5 20s 11 30s 11 40s 6 50s 11 60s 4 70s 2 80s 2 90s 1

A total of 1,913 positive cases have been recorded in the county — 21 are hospitalized. Another 40,107 negative test results have been recorded.

On Saturday, Toole said Vermilion County will remain on the state’s COVID Warning list for at least another week.

“Our case-rate-per-100,000 was 333 (the threshold is 50/100,000), and our test positivity rate was 12% (the threshold is 8%),” he said.