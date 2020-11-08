County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases over two days

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking 231 active cases of coronavirus.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said 25 new cases were confirmed Sunday, as well as 34 on Saturday.

Age Group# of cases
Infant1
Toddler1
Pre-school-aged children2
Grade-school aged children 2
Teens5
20s11
30s11
40s6
50s11
60s4
70s2
80s2
90s1

A total of 1,913 positive cases have been recorded in the county — 21 are hospitalized. Another 40,107 negative test results have been recorded.

On Saturday, Toole said Vermilion County will remain on the state’s COVID Warning list for at least another week.

“Our case-rate-per-100,000 was 333 (the threshold is 50/100,000), and our test positivity rate was 12% (the threshold is 8%),” he said.

