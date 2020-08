MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, officials said the patients age range is between their 20s and 70s. All of them are recovering while isolating at home.

As of Wednesday, there are 2,120 residents that have been tested for COVID-19. There is a total of 69 people in the county that have tested positive for the virus. Of those total cases, 52 patients have been released from isolation.