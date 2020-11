COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department says it’s saddened to announce another person has died with coronavirus.

A press release Sunday says it’s the county’s 48th COVID-19 death. It adds 24 new cases of the virus are newly confirmed.

A total of 2,557 positive cases have been recorded in Coles County. Of those, 20 are hospitalized and 2,023 have recovered.

The department says 466 cases are still recovering.