County reports 46th COVID-death, 42 new cases

VERMILION COUNTY Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department has recorded over 3,700 cases of coronavirus.

Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Sunday that 42 COVID-19 cases were newly confirmed. They include:

Age Group # of cases 80s 1 60s 1 50s 8 40s 4 30s 5 20s 12 Teenagers 6 Grade-school children 3 Pre-schooler 1 Toddler 1

“We are saddened to report an additional COVID-related death today: a woman in her 80s,” said Toole. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her families and friends.”

A total of 46 people from Vermilion County have died with coronavirus, according to the administrator, and 34 cases were hospitalized as of Sunday.

Of the 3,723 total reported cases, 332 were still active Sunday and 45 were released from isolation.

The county has recorded 53,544 negative test results.