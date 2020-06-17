County reports 46th COVID-19 case

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) has confirmed a 46th positive case of COVID-19.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Wednesday a resident in their 30s has contracted the virus. He added they have tested a total of 3,872 negative cases.

“We currently have eight active cases (eight in home isolation and none who are hospitalized),” the VCHD said on their Facebook page Wednesday. “We have released 36 individuals from isolation, and two have died.”

The VCHD reported Tuesday a second resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The first COVID-related death was reported in April — both were men in their 70s.

Aunt Martha’s in Danville has continued to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing during the week.

Aunt Martha’s

(877) 692-8686