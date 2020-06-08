County reports 45th COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County reported Monday they received a new positive-test result for COVID-19.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Monday positive case #45 was a resident in their 20s. They have also received 3,172 negative test results.

The Vermilion County Health Department posted on Facebook Monday they have seven residents with active cases of the virus — that included five under home isolation and two who were hospitalized. They have released 37 from isolation, and one has died.

“Of the 45 positive cases, two small groups (four cases and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing, and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace,” the post stated. “We have tested 3,217 (3,172 negative and 45 positive) people in Vermilion County, which is about 4% of the population. About 6% of the population in the United States have been tested for COVID-19 for comparison.

“We wish all the people who tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries.”

Aunt Martha’s in Danville has continued to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing during the week.

Aunt Martha’s

(877) 692-8686

