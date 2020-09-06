County reports 369th COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said Sunday a person in their 30s has tested positive for coronavirus.
“That brings our total number of positive cases to 369, and our total number of negative tests stands at 20,661,” Toole said.
He added one of their positive cases “has taken a turn for the worse” and was hospitalized. That raised their total number of hospitalizations to four.
On Saturday, Toole said two new positive cases were reported — one person who was in their 30s, and a teenager.
Ten new cases were confirmed Friday.