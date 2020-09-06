County reports 369th COVID-19 case

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said Sunday a person in their 30s has tested positive for coronavirus.

“That brings our total number of positive cases to 369, and our total number of negative tests stands at 20,661,” Toole said.

He added one of their positive cases “has taken a turn for the worse” and was hospitalized. That raised their total number of hospitalizations to four.

On Saturday, Toole said two new positive cases were reported — one person who was in their 30s, and a teenager.

Ten new cases were confirmed Friday.