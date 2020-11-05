County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cass County Health Department is tracking 522 total positive cases of coronavirus.

A press release from the department says 36 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.

Age Group Men Women 30s 1 0 40s 0 2 50s 1 2 60s 3 1 70s 4 3 80s 1 10 90s 0 7 100s 1 0 New COVID-19 cases

Three people from Cass County are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 522 positive cases, 454 have recovered, leaving 57 cases as active.

Additionally, 11 of the cases were fatal.

“Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce COVID-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you or someone in your home feels sick,” the release says. “Our region is seeing large daily increases in our positive cases. We urge our residents to take all appropriate measures to stop the spread.”