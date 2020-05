This image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Monday a 33rd case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Vermilion County.

An emailed statement from Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said Monday they have received negative test results from 1,687 of their cases.

Out of 15 cases that were still isolating at home, according to Toole, none were hospitalized. One person who tested positive for the virus has died in Vermilion County.