Photo Courtesy: Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health Facebook page

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Sangamon County announced Sunday they have recorded a total of 1,806 reported cases of coronavirus.

A press release from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health said 33 people tested positive for COVID-19 over Saturday and Sunday.

It added 1,315 of the 1,806 cases have recovered, and 430 were still isolated at home.

Twenty-one cases were hospitalized and 40 have died.