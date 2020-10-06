County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCPHD) says they have recorded 2,681 total cases of coronavirus.

A press release Tuesday says 29 COVID-19 cases are newly confirmed, and seven people from Sangamon County are hospitalized with the virus.

The departments says 587 cases are isolated at home, and 2,037 have recovered.

On Monday, SCDPH reported the death of three men who tested positive. Fifty people have died with COVID-19 in Sangamon County since the start of the pandemic.

The release added two cases were removed from the count after the department learned they were not Sangamon County residents.