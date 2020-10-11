County reports 27 COVID-19 cases over weekend

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking 1,060 positive cases of coronavirus.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole reported ten cases were confirmed Sunday, in addition to 17 on Saturday.

They include the following:

Age group # of cases Toddlers 1 Teenagers 1 20s 5 30s 2 40s 4 50s 3 60s 6 70s 4 90s 1 Positive COVID cases reported Saturday and Sunday in Vermilion County.

Nine of the positive cases were hospitalized, Toole said on Sunday. He added seven of the ten new cases were related by family to new or previously reported cases.

On Saturday, he said six of the 17 cases were related by family.

The county has recorded 30,243 negative results.