County reports 264th COVID-19 case, 30 still recovering

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, announced Tuesday another case of coronavirus has been confirmed.

He said in an emailed statement a resident in their 90s tested positive for COVID-19, adding “the new positive case today is related to a positive case from yesterday.”

On Monday, the VCHD reported nine new cases of COVID-19 — including a baby and a grade school-aged child.

A total of 16,176 negative cases have been reported in Vermilion County, along with 264 positive ones.

Thirty of the cases were isolated at home, and none were hospitalized. Two men, both in their 70s, have died after testing positive for the virus.