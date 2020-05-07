County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases in one day

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Iroquois County has reached a total of 78 reported COVID-19 cases, after confirming an additional 26 positive test results Wednesday.

A press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) reported the following new cases of the virus:

A man in his 20s.

A man in his 30s.

A man in his 40s.

A man and a woman in their 50s.

A man and a woman in their 60s.

Two women in their 70s.

One man and seven women in their 80s.

Nine women in their 90s.

“Of the 78 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases, 21 have recovered and have been released from isolation, 6 are hospitalized, 50 remain isolated at home and 1 has passed away,” the release added. “We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss.”

WCIA emailed the ICPHD asking if there was an outbreak at a nursing home in their county. They did not respond Wednesday.

The release added the ICPHD will host a press release at 3 p.m. on May 7th. It will be live-streamed and can be viewed at this link.

The Wednesday press release referred to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website on long-term care facility outbreaks. However, that website is only updated weekly on Fridays.

The ICPHD previously reported one COVID-19 related death of a 60-year-old man, and the following 51 cases of the virus: