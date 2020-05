MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) -- A nurse from central Illinois is back in New York for the second time to treat COVID-19 patients. She was there for 2 weeks last time and will now be there until June.

After returning to visit family, Mahomet resident and Urbana nurse Victoria Eades is back in New York. That state has the most cases of COVID-19 in the country, with more than 340,000 confirmed. Eades is working in a hospital's ICU where 19 of the 20 patients on her floor have tested positive.