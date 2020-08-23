County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Coles County announced Sunday they have recorded 807 total cases of coronavirus.

A press release from the Coles County Health Department said they have confirmed 19 new cases of the virus.

Six of the cases remain hospitalized, 490 have recovered and 291 were still recovering.

“Public health officials are observing people not social distancing or using face coverings,” the release continued. “Additionally, there are reports of individuals who are ill attributing their symptoms to allergies or other illnesses, or not being forthcoming about their symptoms or close contacts.

“Wear a mask if you are out in the public, watch your distance (stay greater than 6 feet), and wash your hands to help decrease the spread of the community wide COVID-19 virus.”