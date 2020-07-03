County reports 18th, 19th case of COVID-19 this week

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) reported Friday they have recorded a total of 73 positive COVID-19 cases.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Friday two people tested positive for the virus; they include one person in their 50s and one in their 30s.

He also said they had 6,304 negative cases reported.

Nineteen cases of the virus have been confirmed in Vermilion County since Monday — eight cases were reported on that day alone. Two more were reported Tuesday, three were confirmed Wednesday, and four were recorded on Thursday.

In a Friday Facebook post, the VCHD stated there were 27 active COVID-19 cases — 25 were isolated at home and two were hospitalized. Forty-four have been released from isolation.

Two men, both in their 70s, have died after testing positive for the virus.

“Of the 73 positive cases,” it stated in the post, “eight small groups (four cases, three cases, three cases, three cases, two cases, two cases, two cases, and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing, and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace.”

About 8.4% of the Vermilion County population has been tested, the VCHD stated, which includes 6,377 people. By comparison, it stated 13.2% of Illinois, and 10.8% of the United States has been screened for COVID-19.

“We wish all the people who tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries.”