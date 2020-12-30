County reports 17th COVID-death

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Public Health Department (MCPHD) is reporting its third coronavirus-related death this week.

A press release say its announcing with “deep sorrow” a woman in her 60s has died.

“We are saddened by this loss,” says MCPHD Administrator, Angela Hogan. “We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones and we ask for their privacy as they mourn.”

A total of 1,218 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county.

The health department is asking people to social distance, wear a mask in public places, wash hands routinely, and to stay home if you are ill.