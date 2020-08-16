County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Coles County announced Sunday they have recorded a total of 627 confirmed coronavirus cases.

A press release from the Coles County Health Department said they have 17 new COVID-19 cases to report. It also said five cases were hospitalized, 198 were still recovering, 404 have recovered, and 20 have died.

“Coles County is experiencing COVID-19 spread throughout the entire County,” the release added. “Wear a mask if you are out in the public, watch your distance (stay greater than 6 feet), and wash your hands to help decrease the spread of the community wide COVID-19 virus.

“We all have to do our part and be a solution!”