COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department (CCHD) is tracking over 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

A press release Sunday from CCHD says 17 new cases have been confirmed. It adds of the 3,164 confirmed cases, 21 are hospitalized and 780 are still recovering.

Fifty-seven people from Coles County have died with the virus, and 2,306 cases have recovered.

CCHD is asking people to ‘Follow the three W’s: “Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”