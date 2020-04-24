County reports 16th COVID-19 case

1  of  2
COVID-19
Coronavirus
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Iroquois County reported their 16th case of COVID-19 Friday.

According to a press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), a man in their 20s has contracted the virus. The release added nine people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have since been released from isolation.

The ICPHD previously reported the following 15 cases of COVID-19:

  • A man and a woman in their 20s.
  • A man and two women in their 30s.
  • Two men and three women in their 40s.
  • A man in his 50s.
  • A man and two women in their 60s.
  • A man in his 70s.

The release stated ICPHD staff continue their investigations and will notify anyone they determined to be at an increased risk of exposure to the virus.

