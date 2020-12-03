County reports 156 new COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) is tracking 929 active cases of coronavirus.

The latest data published online shows 156 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday. A total of 11,260 have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 10,271 have recovered, 25 are hospitalized and 60 have died.

Since Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations decreased by seven.

CUPHD says a total of 1,772 close contacts of confirmed cases are under quarantine.