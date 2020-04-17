County reports 14th COVID-19 case

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Friday two additional cases of COVID-19 have occurred in Iroquois County.

According to a press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department, two women have tested positive for the virus. One of them is in her 40s, and the other is in her 50s.

“Six of the confirmed cases have recovered,” the release stated. “These six individuals have been released from isolation.”

The ICPHD previously reported the following 12 cases of COVID-19:

A man and a woman in their 20s.

A man and a woman in their 30s.

Two men and two women in their 40s.

A man in his 50s.

A man and a woman in their 60s.

A man in his 70s.

The release added ICPHD staff continues to conduct contact tracing and notify anyone who has an increased risk of exposure to the virus.

The ICPHD reminded residents to comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order and to practice social distancing along with other safety measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. They also advised that everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to COVID-19.

“While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat,” the release stated.

