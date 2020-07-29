County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Tuesday 14 new cases of COVID-19, marking the county’s highest daily increase in caseload to date.

An emailed statement from Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said they had 160 total cases of the virus. The new cases reported Tuesday included five people in their 60s, one in their 50s, two in their 40s, one in their 20s, and five teens.

“Of the 14 new cases, three share households with positive cases from last week, and two sets of two share a household,” Toole said.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) has also recorded 11,880 negative cases.

It stated on Facebook Tuesday that they have 41 active cases. One was hospitalized and all others were isolated at home.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) contracted a mobile COVID-testing team to visit several locations July 20- July 26 in Vermilion County. The VCHD said lab results for specimens collected from those testing sites were still being processed and asked people to be patient.

It added a side-note for employers: “Requiring COVID-positive employees to provide a negative test result prior to returning to work can be a problem, in addition to the difficulty many find in getting tested, trace amounts of the COVID disease can remain in the body for weeks after the virus is no longer contagious.

“Most people are non-contagious and released from isolation 10-14 days after their diagnosis, but it may be weeks before they test negative to having COVID-19 in their systems.”