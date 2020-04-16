County reports 12th COVID-19 case

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The 12th case of COVID-19 was reported Thursday by health officials in Iroquois County.

According to a Thursday press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), a woman in her 20s has contracted the virus.

“Five of the confirmed cases have recoved,” the release added. “These five individuals have been released from isolation.”

The ICPHD previously reported the following 11 cases of COVID-19:

A man in his 20s.

A man and a woman in their 30s.

Two men and two women in their 40s.

A man in his 50s.

A man and a woman in their 60s.

A man in his 70s.

No further information about the COVID-19 cases were available Thursday.

“Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure,” the release stated.

The ICPHD reminded residents to comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order, and to practice social distancing along with other safety measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to the novel coronavirus,” the release stated. “While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.”

For more information click here.