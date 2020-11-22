County reports 127 new COVID-19 cases over two days

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) is tracking over 2,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement that 54 cases were newly confirmed Sunday. On Saturday, he said 73 confirmed cases were reported.
|Age range
|# of cases
|Infant
|1
|Toddler
|1
|Pre-school-aged child
|2
|Grade-school-aged child
|7
|Teenagers
|6
|20s
|26
|30s
|19
|40s
|15
|50s
|19
|60s
|14
|70s
|11
|80s
|2
|90s
|4
On Sunday, Toole said 235 cases are active and 27 people from Vermilion County are hospitalized with the virus. In total, 2,602 positive cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.
On Friday, VCHD reported the county’s 30th COVID-death.