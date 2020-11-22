County reports 127 new COVID-19 cases over two days

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) is tracking over 2,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement that 54 cases were newly confirmed Sunday. On Saturday, he said 73 confirmed cases were reported.

Age range # of cases Infant 1 Toddler 1 Pre-school-aged child 2 Grade-school-aged child 7 Teenagers 6 20s 26 30s 19 40s 15 50s 19 60s 14 70s 11 80s 2 90s 4 COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday and Sunday in Vermilion County.

On Sunday, Toole said 235 cases are active and 27 people from Vermilion County are hospitalized with the virus. In total, 2,602 positive cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, VCHD reported the county’s 30th COVID-death.