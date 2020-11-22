County reports 127 new COVID-19 cases over two days

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) is tracking over 2,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement that 54 cases were newly confirmed Sunday. On Saturday, he said 73 confirmed cases were reported.

Age range# of cases
Infant1
Toddler1
Pre-school-aged child2
Grade-school-aged child7
Teenagers6
20s26
30s19
40s15
50s19
60s14
70s11
80s2
90s4
COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday and Sunday in Vermilion County.

On Sunday, Toole said 235 cases are active and 27 people from Vermilion County are hospitalized with the virus. In total, 2,602 positive cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, VCHD reported the county’s 30th COVID-death.

