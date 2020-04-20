COVID-19
County reports 11th COVID-19 case

by: Brendan Denison

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials confirmed Monday an 11th person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermilion County.

According to an emailed statement from Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole, the 11th person that has tested positive for the virus is a teenager. He added that this individual was tested in Chicago, but is a resident of Vermilion County.

The Vermilion County Health Department previously reported the following ten COVID-19 cases.

  • Three residents in their 70s
  • One resident in their 50s.
  • Four residents in their 30s.
  • Two residents in their 20s.

