County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is tracking just under 6,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

A press release Sunday from MCHD says three people have died with COVID-19. They include a man and a woman — both in their 70s — and a woman in her 80s.

“Our team extends our sincere condolences to the families and friends of these people, and we ask that they are given the respect and privacy they deserve as they mourn their incredible losses,” says MCHD Health Educator Emily O’Connell.

Of the total 5,985 confirmed cases in Macon County, 3,819 have been released from isolation. Another 2,001 are stilled isolated at home, 55 are hospitalized, and 110 have died.

“Please acknowledge that every person affected by this pandemic is a human being with family, friends, and a future that is changed by COVID-19,” says O’Connell. “It is up to every single member of this community to do EVERYTHING that they can do prevent the spread of this virus and the consequences associated.”