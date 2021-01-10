County reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking 6,583 total reported cases of coronavirus.

Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement 107 new cases were confirmed Sunday.

They include the following:

Age # of cases 90s 4 80s 6 70s 2 60s 12 50s 16 40s 15 30s 18 20 21 Teenagers 7 Grade-school aged children 4 Toddlers 1 Infants 1

“Of the 107 new cases reported today, 28 reside at a congregate-living facility that is experiencing a severe COVID-19 outbreak, Toole said. “Since November 14, 774 residents of this facility have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Of the 6,583 total reported cases, he said 595 are still active. Additionally, the county has received a total of 75,457 negative test results

Toole added 25 people from Vermilion County are hospitalized with the virus.