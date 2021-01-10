County reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department is tracking 6,583 total reported cases of coronavirus.

Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement 107 new cases were confirmed Sunday.

They include the following:

Age # of cases
90s4
80s6
70s2
60s12
50s16
40s15
30s18
2021
Teenagers7
Grade-school aged children4
Toddlers1
Infants1

“Of the 107 new cases reported today, 28 reside at a congregate-living facility that is experiencing a severe COVID-19 outbreak, Toole said. “Since November 14, 774 residents of this facility have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Of the 6,583 total reported cases, he said 595 are still active. Additionally, the county has received a total of 75,457 negative test results

Toole added 25 people from Vermilion County are hospitalized with the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story