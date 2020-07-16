County reaches 94 total COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said Thursday three people have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an emailed statement, he said they include a person in their 70s, one in their 40s, and one in their 20s.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) has recorded a total of 94 positive cases of the virus, and 8,182 negative cases.

The VCHD said on Facebook Thursday three cases have been released from isolation, leaving 27 active cases.

“All active cases are at home in isolation and we no longer have anyone hospitalized at this moment.

Our total positive confirmed cases are now at 94,” the VCHD added.

Two men, both in their 70s, have died in Vermilion County after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a Tuesday Facebook update, the VCHD said the negative case count may include people who have been tested more than once, but the positive case count included only ‘separate individuals.’

“Someone who tested positive multiple times would only appear once on our “positive” count,” said the VCHD.

On Thursday, Toole also released further information from the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) Mobile COVID-testing van team.

An IDPH van will visit several Vermilion County communities between July 20 – July 26 to offer COVID-19 testing. No upfront fee or appointment will be required.

Toole said the test will be a nasal test and it will not be self-administered, unless someone makes a request for that. Children can be tested as well.

Toole also said results will be provided within four to seven days via telephone, adding “the team will have flyers saying the the results process is.”

People do not have to confirm they are Illinois residents to be eligible for testing.

Toole said insurance information may be collected because the state uses a commercial lab, which might try to run that information. The state would then be reimbursed according, he said.

“No one should ever receive a bill,” he added.

The IDPH Mobile testing van will visit the following locations in Vermilion County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day: