County reaches 64 cases of COVID-19

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Tuesday two Vermilion County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

He said one resident was in their 50s and the other was in their 60s.

“It could just be coincidence, but both of the positive cases today (and some of the cases yesterday) mentioned that they recently traveled out-of-state to visit relatives or to vacation,” he added.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) has confirmed a total of 64 positive cases of the virus. On Monday, they reported that the case count increased by eight.

Two residents have died after becoming infected. Both were men in their 70s.

The VCHD has received 5,936 negative test results for people screened for COVID-19. Toole said about 8 percent of the Vermilion County population has been tested for the virus, compared to about 12.7 percent of Illinois’ population. Almost 11 percent of the United States population has been screened.