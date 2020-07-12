County reaches 531 total COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Sangamon County announced Sunday they have confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19, raising their total case count to 531.

According to Jeff Wilhite with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH), five cases were confirmed Sunday, along with eight on Saturday.

A press release from the SCDPH stated three of their cases were hospitalized, 122 were isolated at home, 372 have recovered and 34 have died.

Within the last seven days, a total of 80 new cases were confirmed by the SCHPD.

Provided by the SCPHD

As of Friday, data listed online by the Illinois Department of Public Health showed 148 confirmed cases in Sangamon County were located in long-term care facilities, along with 28 deaths.

Also on Sunday, Cracker Barrel company officials confirmed they have temporarily closed their Springfield location after one of their employees tested positive for the virus.