County reaches 37 COVID-19 cases

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) announced Friday they have confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.

A Friday press release stated those three individuals include a woman in her 50s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 90s, adding two of them were associated with congregate living facilities.

On April 7, a man in his 80s who tested positive for the virus died in Ford County.

Health officials continue to investigate and contact all persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The release stated that “federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any further information.”

Data listed Friday on the Illinois Department of Public Health website stated seven of the county’s cases were located in long-term care facilities.

The FCPHD continues to encourage the public to conduct preventative measures, including washing your hands, watch distance and wear a face covering.

“COVID-19 appears to spread from person-to-person mainly with close contact (less than 6 feet), but may also be spread by a surface that has the virus and then touching one’s mouth, nose, or possibly one’s eyes,” the release stated. “IDPH states that the spread is through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes.”