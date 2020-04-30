County reaches 34 reported COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Iroquois County confirmed Thursday an additional five COVID-19 cases.

According to a press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), two women and three men have contracted the virus. Among the women include one in her 50s and another in her 60s; the men include one in his 30s, one in his 60s, and one in his 80s.

The release also stated 12 of the confirmed cases have recovered and those individuals were released from isolation.

The ICPHD previously reported the following 29 COVID-19 cases:

One male individual under the age of 20.

Two men and two women in their 20s.

Four men and two women in their 30s.

Three men and four women in their 40s.

Two men and three women in their 50s.

Two men and two women in their 60s.

One man and one woman in their 70s.

WCIA emailed the ICPHD Thursday, asking if any of the COVID-19 cases were currently hospitalized. They did not respond.

In a comment on their public Facebook page, the ICPHD confirmed that at least one of their cases had needed to use a ventilator.

Alicia Zordani-Squires wrote a comment on that post Thursday asking if there were any cases in their nursing facilities. In a subsequent comment in that thread, the ICPHD stated they “will not report the locations of those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This includes towns, zip codes, addresses, buildings, facilities, workplaces, etc… Please stop asking where these individuals are located. That information will not be shared by Iroquois County Public Health Department.”

No further information was available Thursday.