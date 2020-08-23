County reaches 278 total reported COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County reported ten newly confirmed cases of coronavirus over Saturday and Sunday.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole announced Sunday there were five new cases of COVID-19. He added they were a family consisting of two parents and three school-aged children.

On Saturday, he also said five new cases were confirmed. They include a person in their 70s, one in their 60s, one in their 30s, one in their 20s, and a teenager.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) announced on Facebook Saturday eight cases have been released from isolation. Only 15 were listed as active.

Saturday’s COVID update from the VCHD

None of the cases were hospitalized.

The department has also recorded 17,201 negative cases.