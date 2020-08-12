County reaches 228 total COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Tuesday they have confirmed two new COVID-19 cases.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said in an emailed statement Tuesday the new cases include a person in their 40s and one in their 20s. He added they have recorded 15,023 negative tests.

Data provided by the Vermilion County Health Department.

Of the 228 total reported cases, 13 were listed as active — 11 were isolated at home and two were hospitalized.

Two of the cases have died in Vermilion County.

The Vermilion County Health Department said on Facebook Tuesday 10 of the cases have been released from isolation.