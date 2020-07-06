County reaches 19 cases of COVID-19

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Moultrie County reported Monday a man in his 40s has tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release from the Moultrie County Health Department (MCHD) stated Monday they have confirmed a 19th cases of the virus, adding that person was isolated at home, and health officials have notified all close contacts.

“To date, 1240 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19,” the release added. “Of those tests, 19 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 16 have been released from isolation.”

The MCHD advised people to wear a cloth face covering over the nose and mouth to prevent respiratory droplets from spreading throughout the air and onto other people. It said that was called ‘source control,’ which was more effective when everyone wears a mask when they are around people who are not members of their household.

It also asked residents to routinely wash their hands, avoid touching their face, bypass nonessential trips into the public, keeping children at home, and practice social distancing.