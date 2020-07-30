County reaches 165 total COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said in an emailed statement they include three people in their 60s, one in their 50s, and a teenager.

“They are two married couples, and a teen who shares a household with a positive case last week,” he said.

The Vermilion County Health Department said on Facebook Wednesday 44 of the cases were active — two were hospitalized and all others were isolated at home.

The department has received 12,283 total COVID-19 tests, including 165 positives and 12,118 negatives.

