County reaches 124 COVID-19 cases

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Iroquois County reported Thursday an additional three cases of COVID-19, raising their total count of positive test results received to 124.

A press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) stated two men and a woman tested positive for the virus. The men included one in his 30s and one in his 40s. The woman was in her 40s.

“Of the 124 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases, 66 have recovered and have been released from isolation, 5 are hospitalized, 49 remain isolated at home and 4 have passed away,” the release stated. “We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by these losses.”

The release also stated the ICPHD has received 807 negative test results for people screened for COVID-19. Of 931 total tests conducted, the positivity rate was just over 13 percent.