County reaches 111 COVID-19 cases

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Iroquois County reported four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising their total count of cases to 111.

A Thursday press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) stated four individuals tested positive for the virus. They include a man and a woman, each in their 40s, a female individual under the age of 20, and a woman in her 60s.

“Of the 111 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases, 34 have recovered and have been released from isolation, 5 are hospitalized, 69 remain isolated at home and 3 have passed away,” the release added. “We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by these losses.”

On Monday, the ICPHD announced a third individual who was COVID-19-positive in their county had died. WCIA reported May 7 over two dozen residents tested positive for the virus at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Center in Clifton.

“Our hearts are broken over losing three residents,” a representative for Merkle-Knipprath said Monday.