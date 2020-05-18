County looks for ways to get back to normal faster

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker said all regions of the state in his plant to reopen Illinois are on track to reach Phase 3 by the end of this month.

That phase would allow offices, retailers and close contact businesses like salons to reopen with limited capacity. But one county in the central region updated their policy over the weekend saying they would like to see the county get back to normal faster.

Leaders in Sangamon County said they plan to continue following the governor’s path to reopen the state but they fear leaving things the way they are now could be detrimental to businesses here. In a policy update issued this weekend, county officials commend the governor for acting quickly early on to prevent the spread of COVID-19 since March. They said they believe measures put in place have reduced the amount of cases we could have seen in they were not there. But they said the governor’s plan does not account for the diversity of the state and they need better ways to enforce the order.

Leaders said instead of focusing on government policies, they want to prioritize large gatherings, healthcare settings and high risk populations. Going forward leaders said they want people and businesses to make the best decisions for their health based on the information that has been given to them.

The county said they are working with the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce to create guidelines for businesses to consider. They said they hope to have those out sometime this week.