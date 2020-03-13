County leaders form group crisis team

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders in Macon County have grouped together to address coronavirus concerns as cases continue to spread across Illinois.

“We’re not at the innermost ring of this crisis,” says HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital CEO Michael Hicks.

“Right now, we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County,” adds Brandi Binkley from the Macon County Health Department.

But even with no confirmed cases, the team says it’s about being proactive to keep people informed, safe, and at ease.

The group is called the Crisis Communications team. They held a conference on Friday to answer questions and discuss their planning process. It’s made up of the Decatur mayor, medical providers, emergency planners, law enforcement, health administrators, and hospital CEOs.

“We are united…the institutions you see represented up here. We are going to collaborate. We are going to work together in…the greater interest of the community and protecting public health,” says Hicks.

Part of that includes finding adequate space in hospitals.

“We also think a lot of these patients would be able to be treated outside of the hospital,” explains Hicks.

He says only the “sickest of the sick” would need intensive care in a hospital if they were to have coronavirus, like the elderly or people with underlying health conditions.

Hospital executives say they are exploring telemedicine and virtual care options to ensure there would be enough hospital beds.

As they mentioned, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the county. But they’re planning for the “what-ifs.” One person was tested in Macon County, but it came back negative.

“I can assure you, if or when we have a case of COVID-19 locally in Macon County, we will tell you,” says Binkley. “We will be honest. We will be transparent. We will not try to hide things from you.”